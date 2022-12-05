A man has been arrested after cocaine and money were found while Lac La Biche RCMP was conducting traffic stops.

A suspicious vehicle was located on Highway 881 near Lakeland Drive near the weigh scales. During the traffic stop, it was observed that the driver had an open container of cannabis.

An investigation was launched resulting in the search and seizure of 34 grams of Cocaine that had been divided into individual bags, and a significant amount of cash.

Clayton Lucier, 33, of Lac La Biche, was arrested and is facing charges, which include:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Fail to comply with release order condition.

Following a judicial hearing, Lucier was released on condition to attend Lac La Biche Provincial Court today on December 5.