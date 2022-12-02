The Lakeland is gearing up to choose who will be the next Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul constituency nominee.

Voters will have a chance to get familiar with each member and what they plan on doing in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul constituency candidate forum this weekend. The forum will take place Sunday, December 4th with doors opening at 5:30 and actually starting at 6.

Current MLA David Hanson, the former Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr, and finally former M.D. of Bonnyville Reeve Greg Sawchuk will all be in attendance.

Constituency Association President Ron Young for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul says each of the candidates will have up to 5 minutes to make their initial presentation followed by questions from the floor. Young says the forum will last around an hour and a half finishing with a two-minute conclusion from each of the speakers.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland will be the moderator for the event.

Everyone is invited to come down to Beaver River Fish & Game Assoc. which is located at 4402 54 Avenue in Bonnyville and watch the forum. No memberships will be checked when entering as everyone is asked to come down and ask questions.