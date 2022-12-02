Cold Lake RCMP got a call on November 22 about a stolen vehicle from a residence on Cold Lake First Nations on November 21.

Members attended Cold Lake First Nations and were able to locate the stolen vehicle. Three individuals were arrested after the vehicle attempted to flee but got stuck in a field.

Two of the three individuals were arrested without incident but the 3rd fled into the bush possibly with a firearm. The last individual was later located with the assistance of Cold Lake PDS and ERT members. Firearms were located inside the vehicle.

Danielle Billette, Robert Cardinal, and Myles Lajimodiere were charged with various Criminal Code offenses.

All 3 individuals were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.