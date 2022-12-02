Tomorrow marks National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day and Alberta RCMP are reminding drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

Officers will be out conducting traffic enforcement initiatives and check stops removing impaired drivers from the roadways in December. In a news release, The Alberta RCMP says they hope that everyone can do their part to uphold traffic safety and get everyone home safely for the holidays.

Motorists should remember the following before getting behind the wheel while inebriated:

Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol impairs your judgment and reaction time.

Impaired driving is criminal and dangerous.

Mandatory Alcohol Screening is used by Alberta RCMP to deter and detect impaired drivers. If you are pulled over or at a check stop, you can expect to provide a breath sample.

Individuals with a Graduated Driver’s Licence must abide by the zero-tolerance law (Government of Alberta, 2021).

Impaired driving is always preventable. Plan ahead to have a safe ride home. Call a taxi or rideshare service, use a designated driver, or stay the night.

Call 911 if you witness or suspect impaired driving.

Mandatory Alcohol Screening permits allow police officers to ask any lawfully-stopped driver to provide a preliminary breath sample to test for alcohol without reasonable suspicion that the driver has alcohol in their body.

- Advertisement -

“Driving impaired under the influence of drugs or alcohol is dangerous and illegal,” says Insp. Chris Romanchych, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is doing your share to help ensure everyone makes it safely home this time of year.”

In 2021, Alberta RCMP removed 6,787 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways – which averages more than 18 impaired drivers per day.