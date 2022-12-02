The Cold Lake Public Library has been presented with a 2022 Friends of Education Award during the Northern Lights Public Schools Board meeting.

The award was given to the library for its ongoing support to the division’s students and schools, including hosting the Battle of the Books every year for students in grades 3 to 8.

Board Chair Karen Packard says the library and its staff provide many important services to the students and their families

“Before our students come to us in preschool or Kindergarten, the library has often already played a role in introducing them to books and fostering a love of reading through programs like Rhyme Time and Books for Babies.”

The library offers tours of the facility and recommends new books or brainstorming options for students with specific interests. In a news release, NLPS says students benefit from the library’s services outside of school hours, using the resources available to research projects, access the Internet, and complete their homework.

Battle of the Books is a trivia contest held for multiple schools the library hosts every year with staff volunteering their time to help get students excited about reading and expanding their reading choices.

“We are very appreciative of the work the library staff does to support our students and provide exceptional services and programming,” said Packard. “They make a huge impact on our students and the entire community.”

The Cold Lake Public Library is one of four recipients of a 2022 Friends of Education Award.

Additional awards will be presented at future board meetings. Information about all current and past recipients is available on the NLPS website.