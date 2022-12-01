Saddle Lake RCMP received a report of a serious assault at a residence in Saddle Lake Cree Nation on November 30th at 4:05 a.m.

When RCMP arrived on the scene they found the victim. Life-saving efforts were attempted but 66-year-old Saddle Lake Cree Nation resident Roland Jackson passed away.

A suspect at the scene was arrested and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to take carriage of the investigation.

Albert Paul Jackson has been charged with Second Degree Murder. Jackson has been taken before a Justice of the Peace and has been remanded in custody with his next court appearance set for today at St. Paul Provincial Court.