Ecole Notre Dame High School’s Senior girls’ volleyball team took home the provincial championship title.

The team had also claimed the zone champion title the week before. The season ended with the girls only losing one game and winning 51 others.

In the championship match, the girls won the first set 25-20 and proceeded to win the second 25-21. This marks the first time the school has claimed a provincial volleyball title in school history.

Vince Spila The Principal of École Notre Dame High School says the team was over the moon with excitement.

“We as a school are very excited, it’s the first time ever for our school, and from what I hear there have only been two provincial titles in Bonnyville Volleyball in forever so, that’s really cool.” He says the girls had the plan to win provincials ever since they arrived in grade 9. “When they came here it was the goal they set right away. Every year they kept improving and they just played incredibly.”

He says the team saw themselves beating teams that went to provincials in the past and that affirmed their shot and the big win.

“They came home with a trophy or plaque every weekend and they knew this was their year.”

The school had live-streamed games for everyone to watch and cheer on the girls.