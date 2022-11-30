One Cold Lake man has been arrested and charged after a search was conducted within the City of Cold Lake.

The search conducted by RCMP found approximately $45, 000 worth of stolen property, approximately 78 grams of what is suspected to be cocaine, and over $20, 000 in fraudulent Canadian currency.

Aaron Capp was arrested on November 24th and charged with 21 offenses, some of which include:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 x2

Fraud

Possession of counterfeit money

Fail to comply with prohibition x4

Police are asking businesses and civilians to be cautious and diligent when accepting paper currency from unknown individuals. Police are also reminding the public to also ask for a second piece of identification whenever entering into any contract with an unknown person.