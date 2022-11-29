Bradley Philip McGilvery has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP is asking for help locating him.

The 49-year-old hasn’t been seen since October 28 and RCMP says there is a concern for his safety and well-being. McGilvery was last seen in Saddle Lake and may be in Edmonton or Calgary.

Police would like to speak with Bradley and are sharing the following details to assist in locating him.

Bradley McGilvery is described as:

5’ 8” tall

202 lbs

Brown Eyes

Black Hair

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of McGilvery is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or your local police.