Alberta Traffic Safety’s Calendar has shined focus on child seat safety and Bonnyville RCMP will be hosting a Child Seat Safety ‘Drive-Thru’ on Thursday, December 1st.

The drive-through will last from 11 am – 3 pm and focus on helping parents and guardians to ensure their child seats are properly installed.

Residents are encouraged to attend the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment parking lot for a mix of information on proper protocols and safety features of child car seats. RCMP members, Community Peace Officers, and Conservation Officers will be present to assist in answering questions and be able to provide demonstrations on best practices.

S/Sgt. Sarah Parke says the young passengers depend on adults to ensure they are properly buckled up when out on our roads.

- Advertisement -

“That is why it is critical that parents and caregivers understand the importance of child seat safety. When used correctly, child safety restraints can reduce fatal injuries and save lives.”

Albertans driving with little ones should remember the following:

Children under six years of age, weighing 18 kg (40 lb) or less, must be in a car

seat (Government of Alberta, 2022).

It is recommended that children over the age of six use a booster seat until they

reach the maximum height and weight (as stated by the manufacturer) and a

seat belt fits properly (Government of Alberta, 2022).

A child safety seat must have a Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards sticker

on it to prove it meets national safety standards (Government of Alberta, 2022).

It is not recommended that you purchase a pre-owned car seat as they may be

damaged, recalled, ​or expired, and may not meet current safety

standards (Alberta Health Services, 2022).

Children younger than 13-years-old are safest travelling in the backseat of a

vehicle (Government of Alberta, 2022).

Last year, Alberta RCMP issued 156 tickets to motorists for failing to properly restrain child passengers.