Bonnyville Centralized High School will be hosting its annual Santa’s Elves program.

Students, staff, and community members all come together to wrap presents and prepare gift packages for families who need extra support this holiday season.

Anyone who would like to donate will have until December 7 to drop off new and unwrapped toys for children aged 0-17 at Ducharme Motors, Red Apple, The Bonnyville Jr. A Pontiacs December 7th game, Tellier, Home Hardware, Pharmasave, and BCHS.

Donations can also be brought directly to the high school with cheques made out to BCHS Santa’s Elves.

The community wrapping party will be held on the 14th of December.