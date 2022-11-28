St. Paul Abilities Network will stop COVID-19 testing services as of December 13 due to declining use of the service.

The staff was performing fewer than 20 tests per month since September.

COVID-19 immunization will continue to be provided out of St. Paul Community Health Services at 5610 50 Ave.

PCR testing is only available to Albertans who have clinical risk factors for severe outcomes, and those who live and work in high-risk settings.

Anyone who qualifies for COVID-19 testing is encouraged to seek testing in Bonnyville at Shandro Contracting at #5 5402 55 Ave. Alberta Health Services encourages clients to be mindful of the instructions provided when booking online.

Rapid antigen testing kits will remain available through pharmacies.