A significant seizure of stolen property in excess of 500 deliverable items was recovered after Wainwright RCMP executed a search warrant.

Wainwright RCMP has arrested an employee of Canada Post after the search of a residence and vehicle on November 23.

The employee has been released with undertaking and conditions to appear in Wainwright Provincial Court on January 5, 2023. No criminal code charges have been laid before the provincial court at this time.

All the deliverable parcels have been returned to Canada Post for continuation in the delivery process to their intended destination.

Police and Canada Post have given the following tips to prevent mail theft.