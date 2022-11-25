Bonnyville Health Centre will have to temporarily close five acute care beds.

The closure is predicted to last from November 28, 2022, until potentially January 9, 2023. The five beds have been taken out of service due to staffing shortages at the Bonnyville Health Centre.

Every week the status of the closure will be looked at.

Other service areas, including obstetrics, surgical and the emergency department, remain open at Bonnyville Health Centre. The reduction is predicted to impact patient flow and wait times throughout the facility.

- Advertisement -

Shelly Franklin, Site Administrator, Bonnyville Health Centre says she acknowledges the temporary service reduction will cause some concern for local residents, and asks that people stay patient with staff during this challenging time.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we navigate this extended staffing shortage.”

Franklin says they are grateful to the teams from Covenant Health and AHS who are trying to find solutions to staffing shortages.