A man is in hospital after trying to stop a thief from stealing their truck at an Esso on 101 avenue in Lac La Biche.

RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle on November 23, at 10:50 p.m. and an investigation was launched into the incident.

RCMP says the victim observed the suspect entering his vehicle while at the Esso and attempted to intervene. The victim was then dragged for a number of residential blocks, possibly being run over and sustaining serious injuries. The victim remains in the hospital. RCMP is looking to follow up with the patrons who were fueling up at Esso Tags during this event.

RCMP are also looking for the suspect described as:

Male

Grey coloured hoodie

Dark pants

Dark shoes

5’10 – 6’ tall

The victim’s vehicle is described as a Red Chevrolet Silverado with Alberta Licence plate BCZ8292.

Anyone with information, dash cam footage, or residential video about this crime or those responsible, is asked to contact the Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-438.