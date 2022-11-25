St. Paul Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the Desjardins Apartments in St. Paul on Thursday, November 24, at 10:48 A.M.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy fire coming from two windows of a suite on the fourth floor.

While battling the fire, two people were rescued from the fourth floor and additional people were helped exit the building. Many pets were also rescued from the flames with the St. Paul Veterinary Clinic holding animals until they could be reunited with their owners.

The Community’s Emergency Management Plan was activated just before 11:00 AM.

- Advertisement -

Displaced residents were put up in area hotels with a Reception Center set up at the Recreation Center.

The cause of the fire is unknown but the investigation is underway. Fire Investigators are confident a cause will be determined and released at some point soon. Anyone with questions can call St. Paul Fire Services at (780) 645-4100.