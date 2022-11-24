Albertans will be able to pay for parking tickets at Alberta Health Services facilities with toys instead of cash for the holiday season. Toy donations can be used to pay tickets between Nov. 14 and Dec. 16 and they should be in original packaging and for newborns to age 17.

“We paused the Toys for Tickets campaign during COVID-19 but, given its past success and positive reception, we are happy to launch it once again this holiday season,” says Nick Ternovatsky, director of parking at AHS.

All toys need to be brand new, unwrapped, and must be worth more than $25. They will be donated to children foundations and charities throughout the province.

AHS recommends donations such as books, art supplies, electronics, Lego sets and baby toys. It will also accept gift cards for grocery stores and restaurants for families.

The donations can be dropped at any AHS parking office.

With files form Tyler Hay ,Vista Radio Alberta