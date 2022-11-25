École Notre Dame High School has sent two teams to provincials this week.

Both the Sr. Girls Volleyball and the Sr. Boys Volleyball Teams have made provincials and are playing this weekend. Both teams claimed the Zone Champion titles last week

The girls are playing at Claresholm for Provincials and Black Diamond will host the boy’s Provincial matches.

Vince Spila The Principal of École Notre Dame High School says the teams are really excited to jump at this opportunity.

“The girls have been planning this for four years. It has always been on their vision boards and this year has really just been phenomenal for the girls. For the boys, it was completely unexpected. When they first started the season they didn’t know if they had enough players to start a team. Now for them to go as far as they have it’s really exciting.”

“It was hopefully expected for the girls but for the boys it was unexpected. For both teams to go it’s something our school has not had in a very long time. It has definitely brought the school community together a little bit after covid and we are just happy that our kids can play and everyone can watch and enjoy all across Alberta.”

The school held a pep rally last week and the whole school was very excited to see the teams off.

The senior girls went to provincials last year and placed fourth and claimed the sportsmanship trophy. The teams say they are going all the way to the gold medal. The boy’s team is making their first appearance since 2002.

Spila says all the teams attending are really strong with powerful players.

“We are looking at the top 8 – 12 teams in Alberta playing at our level. It means a lot”

He says kids who play at this level get Scouted for nationals, colleges, and universities.

“I think we have a couple of girls that will definitely be looked at”

Everyone can watch the livestreams of the games here through the ASAA youtube channel.

Provincials will run all the way through till Saturday.