M.D. of Bonnyville has approved the 2023 Operating Budget and 2023 Capital Plan during a Regular Council Meeting.

The Operating Budget came in at $109,457,673, while the Capital Budget came in at $20,107,481. The Capital Budget does not include carryover projects from 2022.

Operating expenses have been reduced with a two percent tax increase and a one percent Environment Levy will become active in 2023. With the tax increase included the M.D. of Bonnyville still has one of the lowest municipal residential tax rates in Alberta.

“This has been a challenging budget,” said Reeve Barry Kalinski. “Revenues and assessments are down, while expenditures have increased.”

The budget will also include a review of the M.D.’s water and sewer rates with an incremental increase in water and sewer rates to help move toward a partial cost recovery model.

“There were tough decisions to be made,” said Kalinski. “We’ve come off of years of prosperity and zero tax increases to now having to raise the rates a little to make sure we can continue to offer our residents the services they need — not necessarily the services they want — and plan for the future so we can continue to offer those services, while continuing to put money in reserve for larger projects.”

The M.D. of Bonnyville says the new budget is reflective of the 2022-2027 Council Strategic Plan that was passed earlier in the year that set a clear path for the next five years. The plan includes building a viable and diversified regional economy, enhancing safety in the community, and promoting community development.

The 2023 Mill Rate will be brought forward in May after the M.D. receives the provincial requisitions for education and Lakeland Lodge.