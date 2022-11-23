Three names have been thrown into the hat for the title of the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul constituency nominee.

Current MLA David Hanson, the former Bonnyville-Cold Lake MLA Scott Cyr, and finally former M.D. of Bonnyville Reeve Greg Sawchuk have all submitted their paperwork to become the new United Conservative Party nominee.

The election dates will take place from December 10th to the 12th.

Constituency Association President Ron Young for Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul says Bonnyville, Cold Lake, and St. Paul will all have polling stations with Glendon and Elk Point having a very limited opening.

“We have five locations and 3 days. It could be Gleneden one morning and Bonnyville in the afternoon. We are in the process of determining all of that.”

Young states that Glendon and Elk Point will only be open for maybe a couple of hours.

Only United Conservative Party members before November 19th who live in the Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul’s constituency can vote.

Young says all the candidates are in charge of their own race and interviews and meet-ups will be organized by them.

The deadline to enter the local UCP nomination race was November 17th.

Hanson is the current MLA after his time from 2015 to 2019 as the MLA for Lac-La-Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills. Cyr was the previous MLA from 2015 to 2019 and finally, Greg Sawchuk served as the Reeve for the M.D. of Bonnyville from 2017 to 2021.