Reports of fraudulent letters claiming to be from a distant relative have started popping up across the Lac La Biche area.

The letters claim to be from a law firm in the United States in relation to a life insurance policy of a deceased person. The claim is that the local resident is possibly a ‘distant’ relative of the deceased person and is eligible for millions of dollars in insurance money.

RCMP warns the public these letters are trying to gather personal and banking information from the recipient. Officials are asking everyone to be vigilant when receiving any kind of unsolicited messages, emails, or letters.

Anyone with concerns about a suspicious letter is asked to call the Lac La Biche RCMP or contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here or at the toll-free line 1-888-495-8501.