The Bengals claimed number one this weekend with the Lions hoping to follow.

The St. Paul Lions and the St. Paul Bengals each played at Sherwood Park during the doubleheader on November 19th. The Lions were up first in their semi-final game at 12:00 pm against the Ardrossan Bisons.

The Lions took charge and tripled the Bisons 30-9. The St. Paul team now looks forward to the championship game in Calgary vs the Drumheller Titans.

The Tier IV Provincial Championship will take place at 4 pm on Friday at Hellard Field at Shouldice Park. The Lions had previously arrived in the finals but came up short in 2018 and in 2019 bringing home silver.

After the Lions win, The St. Paul Bengals took the field for their championship game vs the Edmonton Chargers and won 58-13. This is the second Provincial win the team has under their belt after their 2017 run.