New Christmas lights will be unveiled in Fort Kent, Ardmore, and Cherry Grove in Light Up the Hamlet events.

The events will all take place at the beginning of December to kick off the festive season.

Council invites all M.D. residents to come to check out the new lights and have a hot drink, cookie, and chat with them to celebrate Christmas. The event will also include a colouring contest for the kids.

The Light Up schedule is as follows:

December 6 – Fort Kent Seniors’ Centre, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

December 7 – Ardmore Community Hall, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

December 8 – Cherry Grove Community Hall, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The M.D. will also bring the Light Up the M.D. contest back. Residents across the M.D. are invited to submit their outdoor Christmas decorations to the M.D.’s Facebook page for the chance to win a $250 gift card.

The draw will be random with four lucky people walking away with a gift card to a local business of their choice.