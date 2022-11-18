Updated: Smoky Lake RCMP advise that Ayisha and Niyla have been located and are safe and sound
Two youths have been reported missing and Smoky Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating them both.
13-year-old Ayisha Frenchman and 14-year-old Niyla Frenchman are both residents of Smoky lake and were last seen on November 17 just after midnight.
Ayisha Frenchman can be described as:
- Medium complexion
- 5’2 and 108 lbs
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Birth mark on her nose
- Last seen wearing a plaid green jacket, brown boots, black ZooYork sweater and grey pants
- She was carrying a purple Adidas duffle bag
Niyla Frenchman can be described as:
- Medium complexion
- 5’4 and 110 lbs
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- Birth mark under right eye
- Last seen wearing gray boots, checkered green/black/red pajama pants and a light purple Helly Hansen jacket
- She was carrying a black backpack
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the girls is asked to contact Smoky Lake RCMP at 780-656-3691.
