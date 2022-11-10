On the afternoon of October 21, Sandra Gardner stopped at the 7-Eleven at 5202 55A Street in Cold Lake and picked up her tickets for that night’s LOTTO MAX draw.

A few days later, Gardner scanned her ticket using the Lotto spot app and discovered that she was about to be a millionaire.

“My daughter and I just looked at each other and laughed,” Gardner recalled as she claimed her prize.

She then headed into a nearby store to check her ticket on the self-checker before confirming her win by having the cashier scan it at the terminal. She won by matching all seven numbers of one of the winning MAXMILLIONS prizes: 7, 9, 12, 18, 21, 31, and 41.

- Advertisement -

Gardner’s ticket is one of 19 that netted winners in Western Canada million-dollar

MAXMILLIONS prizes during LOTTO MAX’s record-breaking jackpot run from August to late

October.

Three other tickets sold in the region split prizes with other tickets to take home $500,000.

The happy winner has a few plans for her windfall. “I want to share some with my family and purchase a new car in the spring,” she said. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”