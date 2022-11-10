Bonnyville is starting the holiday season with a busy weekend of holiday-themed events.

The Festival of Trees will run from November 26 to 27 and will take over the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre. The event has a raffle, silent auction items, online 50/50 found at Rafflebox.ca under Festival of Trees 50/50, prize raffles, Santa’s Secret Shop, and photos with Santa.

Doreen Kushnir, Festival of Trees Coordinator says the Festival of Trees has been a staple during the Christmas season for over a decade.

“It’s one of my favorite times of the year, to transform the Field House at the C2 with our trees and everything Christmas.”

The Bonnyville and District Chamber of Commerce will also be hosting its second annual Chamber Christmas Craft Show and Expo that same weekend.

“The Chamber has partnered with us for Festival of Trees for years and we’re grateful for their help. Shopping local and supporting Bonnyville businesses are important to Town Council. The Chamber’s Craft Show and Expo is an amazing opportunity to check some people off your Christmas list,” Kushnir noted.

Vendors from the Chamber’s Craft and Expo will also be open for some shopping.

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will go towards the Bonnyville Health Foundation.

“The money raised will be going towards the Foundation’s Palliative Care Fund,” detailed Kushnir. “The fund allows the local hospital to provide an improved quality of life for someone with a life-threatening condition or serious illness.”

Lastly, Santa Claus will be making his way through the main street at 5 p.m. on November 26.