During a patrol, RCMP officers located a suspect vehicle and arrested Robert John Poole in connection to past criminal activity.

Police were doing a patrol around the Town of Bonnyville when they recognized a suspect vehicle that had been involved in criminal activity including flight from police.

A lone male suspect was arrested after officials surrounded the residence and determined that the involved suspect’s vehicle was stolen from the Vermilion area.

Robert John Poole, a resident of Bonnyville, was charged with the following Criminal Code offenses:

- Advertisement -

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Alter/destroy/remove vehicle identification number

Flight from Police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Common nuisance endangering life

Poole was held for a judicial interim release hearing where he was released by a Justice of the Peace on a cash bail release order with conditions. Poole is scheduled to attend Bonnyville Provincial Court on Dec. 6, 2022.