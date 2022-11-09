Julie Brertton has been reported missing and St. Paul RCMP are asking for help locating her.
St. Paul RCMP received a report shortly before 9:00 p.m. on November 7th that Julie Brertton had not been heard from or seen in two days. Police say there is a concern for her safety and well-being and would like to speak with Brertton.
Julie Lynn Renee Brertton is described as:
- 5’ 5” tall
- 125 lbs
- Brown eyes
- Mixed colour hair
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Julie, please contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or your local police.