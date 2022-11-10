The Lakeland is getting ready for Remembrance Day with many ceremonies across the region set to remember and honour the sacrifices made.

The Bonnyville legion will host an outside ceremony on November 11 starting at 10:45 am with a lunch service afterward. Cold Lake will honour the sacrifices with 4 Wing members at the Energy Center starting at 10:40 am.

The St. Paul Legion will start a program at 10:00 am with live music and a slide show. Everyone should be seated for the ceremony at 10:30 am at the St. Paul Recreation Center. NASA astronaut Joshua Kutryk will be joining via video.

The Royal Canadian Legion McGrane Branch will see their ceremony outside at the cenotaph begin at 10:50 am.

Many other ceremonies will be hosted through schools throughout the Lakeland.