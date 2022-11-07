A Bonnyville family farm was broken into overnight on the 31st of October with multiple vehicles having been stolen.

A 1993 white Chevrolet GMT-400 with Alberta license plate 33P 702 and black trailer bearing Alberta license plate 5YC 261 were stolen from the farm located on Range Road 472 near Township Road 601. Other items on the property sustained considerable damage as well.

RCMP received the report of the Break and Enter on November 1st and are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact the Bonnyville RCMP or Crimestoppers.