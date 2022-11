As of November 1, all M.D. property owners can register for a Cold Lake Landfill Access Card.

The card will give the owner the ability to dispose of their household waste at the landfill at no charge. The M.D. of Bonnyville says this will be a convenient alternative to using a M.D. bin site for many residents.

To get a card people need to visit the M.D. office at 4905-50 Avenue Bonnyville, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to sign up for your access card.