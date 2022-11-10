Lakeland Credit Union gave three organizations just over $1,000 for the twice-annual Care Wear donations.

During International Credit Union Day on October 20th Bonnyville Friendship Centre, Haying in the 30’s Cancer Support Society, and the Cold Lake Food Bank each received $1,180.

The Chief Executive Officer for Lakeland Credit Union John Peters says this is no small contribution to the community.

“The nice thing about Care Wear is that it is our staff. It is entirely generated by our staff on a weekly basis and they determine through a democratic process the local charities and causes they want to donate to.”

Peters says he knows the staff takes great pride in not only the Care Wear donations but even more so in the amount of time they spend in the community volunteering.

“We like to celebrate what we do in the community and celebrate our contributions throughout the year.”

The Care Wear Program was started by staff as a way of supporting the communities. Each Friday, staff choose to pay $2/week to wear casual wear for the day. Twice a year the staff vote on a local not-for-profit organization to receive the accumulated funds.

This year Bonnyville Friendship Centre, Haying in the 30’s Cancer Support Society, and the Cold Lake Food Bank were chosen to receive the money.

Since the program started in 2006, we have been able to give back over $125,000.