Cold Lake RCMP needs help to identify a suspect who broke an ATM causing $10,000 in damages.

Officials got a call of mischief to the Cold Lake Royal Bank of Canada on May 9, 2022. RCMP say the suspect entered the bank and became aggressive with bank employees after they asked for identification to assist with his transaction request. The suspect then exited the building and picked up a rock and smashed the exterior ATM and wall, causing over $10,000 in damages.

The male suspect is described as the following:

Approximately 6’2

Medium build

Was wearing a blue Under Armour hoodie, black boots, and a blue and white ball cap

Cold Lake RCMP is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3302.