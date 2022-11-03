The Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association (LAEA) is pleased to be awarding the Cattleman of the Year Award to Harry & Jean Lake.

The award will be presented on Friday, November 4 at the Lloydminster Exhibition Culligan Water building at approximately 12 pm in the Show Ring.

The Cattleman of the Year award is presented to people who have made an outstanding contribution to the cattle industry as well as their commitment to excellence, exemplifying quality rural life and involvement in the community.

Harry and Jean Lake say they would like to thank the Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association for honouring their family with this award.

“We feel extremely privileged and humbled to be recognized alongside previous cattlemen and cattlewomen who have done so much for the betterment of the cattle industry. We accept this award not only for our generation but for the generations before us who worked so hard to break land and make our farm what it is today. We are truly blessed, and their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.”

The Lloydminster Agricultural Exhibition Association exists to enhance both the agricultural and urban communities, by providing facilities and resources for the development and conducting of business, education, social, and recreation activities throughout the year.