Update: Cold Lake RCMP advises that Brooke Balciunas has been located safely.

Brooke Balciunas has been reported as missing and Cold Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating her.

Brooke was last seen on October 25, at approximately 1 p.m., near the Twisted Lizard store in Cold Lake.

Brooke is described as:

Medium complexion

5’4 and 108 lbs

Dark brown hair and brown eyes

She regularly wears jogging pants and a sweat shirt

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Brooke, you are asked to contact the Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301.