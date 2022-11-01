Turnbull Construction Project Managers have been hired to oversee the new Aquatics Facility in Lac La Biche County.

The new Aquatics Facility is planned to open in the fall of 2025 as an attachment to the Bold Center. The new facility will replace the Portage Pool with new features, like a competition-sized (25-metre, 6-lane) lap pool, leisure pool, lazy river, water slide, and more.

A public Request for Proposals to select a Design-Build Partner will be released in early November 2022. The project will be delivered using the progressive design-build method, with the County eager for early collaboration and the advancement of fast-tracked design and construction opportunities.

“Over the past two years, there has been great work done on community consultations to ensure that we build something suited for our community,” says Darrell Lessmeister, Associate CAO of Recreation and Community Services with Lac La Biche County. “It’s exciting to see the Aquatics Centre project move forward, and we can’t wait to see it completed and open.”

The project is estimated to cost $27 million, with $6 million from a federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant, $9 million in provincial Municipal Sustainability Initiative grant funding, and $12 million in County borrowing.

More updates will be released as the new Aquatics Facility project hits key milestones.