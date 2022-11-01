St. Paul RCMP received a call on Halloween for theft at a cardlock gas station and officials need the public’s assistance.

Members were called to a gas station at 3801 2 Street in Mallaig and said that a blue Dodge truck pulled up to a tank, broke the pump, and stole nearly 900 liters of gas.

Surveillance footage shows the truck above and RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle involved. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to please contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or your local police.