The St. Paul app has launched and seen many different people take to the app store and download the new application.

The Town of St. Paul’s app’s purpose of the app is to notify residents of what is happening in the town good and bad.

“It started with how are we getting our information out, and who are we reaching,” says St. Paul’s Mayor Maureen Miller. “It is hard to tell how many people receive the information we send out these days and the app looks to fix that problem. We wanted it to be very responsive and give information over when a water main breaks or a welcoming event is planned and especially when it’s time to let everyone know the tax notices have gone out.”

Miller says the app also notifies citizens of initiatives St Paul is undertaking. She says the app has been very successful and a must-have for any St Paul resident.

“If there was a water main break you would get a notification about what is happening. It is very responsive to what is happening on the ground level at the time. Before we would make a post to Facebook but we are unsure if everyone sees it.”

Miller says the app is a huge help in informing the public as soon as something important happens. To get these notifications phones to need to be given permission to the settings. Anyone can download the app here through google or through the app store here.