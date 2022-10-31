Bonnyville Health Centre will see a temporary closure of emergency department services from Monday, October 31, at 4:30 p.m. until Tuesday, November 1, at 7:30 a.m.

The closure is due to a temporary staff shortage and patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be rerouted accordingly.

Site Administrator, Bonnyville Health Centre, Shelly Franklin says they acknowledge that this temporary service reduction will cause some concern for local residents, and they ask that you are patient with the staff during this challenging time.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as we navigate this extended staffing shortage.”

- Advertisement -

Other local emergency departments include Cold Lake Healthcare Centre – 314 25 St, (51 kms away) or St. Therese – St Paul Healthcare Centre – 4713 48 Ave (67 km away).

Franklin says they are grateful to the teams from Covenant Health and AHS, who are working tirelessly to find solutions to staffing shortages in the North Zone.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency, health-related questions. Other service areas remain open at Bonnyville Health Centre.