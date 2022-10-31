The Lakeland is ready to start celebrating Halloween and Alberta Health Services is ready to help with simple tips to keep everyone safe during the festivities.
Costumes
- Wear costumes and footwear that fit properly to reduce tripping and the risk of injury.
- Dress for the weather. Wear layers and appropriate clothing, such as boots and jackets, to keep your child warm and dry in all weather conditions.
- Add reflective tape to costumes and treat bags to keep your child visible in the dark.
- Choose flame-resistant costumes, beards and wigs.
- Choose face paint or makeup instead of a mask that can interfere with vision.
- Children wearing a mask or a head piece must ensure they can see clearly from the front and both sides, and that it doesn’t interfere with breathing.
- Never allow your child to carry a sharp or dangerous costume prop, such as a knife or sword.
Trick-or-treating
- Children should trick-or-treat in groups and should never trick-or-treat alone.
- Accompany your child until you feel comfortable they are old enough to go without adult supervision. Know where your children are trick-or-treating if they are old enough to go unaccompanied.
- Remind children to adhere to the same safe road rules when trick-or-treating as they do any other night. Remember these road safety tips:
- Always walk on the sidewalk.
- Only cross the street at crosswalks or street corners.
- Look left and right for oncoming traffic.
- Make eye contact with the driver before crossing the street.
- For additional pedestrian safety tips, visit Preventing Pedestrian Related Injuries | Alberta Health Services
- Teach your child to trick-or-treat in well-lit areas, and to only visit homes that have their outside lights turned on.
- When giving out treats, remember to leave your porch light on.
- Pack a flashlight in your child’s trick-or-treat bag.
- Remind your child never to go inside a stranger’s home or car.
- Check all the goodies before your child digs into their treat bag.
- Check ingredient lists on labels to avoid allergens.
- Throw out all candy that has a loose, broken or open wrapper.
- Throw out homemade candy or baked goods made by people you don’t know.
- Wash all fruit and cut it into pieces to check before eating.
Limit sugar
- Chocolate and candy are high in sugar. The more times a day children eat it, the greater the risk of tooth decay.
- When eating chocolate or candy, do so after mealtime. The extra saliva produced at mealtimes helps provide some protection to teeth.
- Brush and floss with extra care and attention after eating chocolate or candy.
Pumpkin carving
- Make sure an adult oversees all pumpkin carving activities. Never leave your child unsupervised.
- Have an adult light any candles used inside of pumpkins or use battery-operated lights instead. Keep matches and lighters away from children.
- Don’t allow children to play near pumpkins with candles burning.
- Keep lit pumpkins out of the way of trick-or-treaters and fire hazards, such as bushes or trees.
- Supervise pumpkins when lit, and make sure to put out any candles before turning in for the night.
Around the neighborhood:
- Drive slowly, especially in residential areas. Be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters.
- Remove hazards in your yard, such as hoses and yard tools, and make sure you have a clear, well-lit walkway for trick-or-treaters.