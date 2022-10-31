The Lakeland is ready to start celebrating Halloween and Alberta Health Services is ready to help with simple tips to keep everyone safe during the festivities.

Costumes

Wear costumes and footwear that fit properly to reduce tripping and the risk of injury.

Dress for the weather. Wear layers and appropriate clothing, such as boots and jackets, to keep your child warm and dry in all weather conditions.

Add reflective tape to costumes and treat bags to keep your child visible in the dark.

Choose flame-resistant costumes, beards and wigs.

Choose face paint or makeup instead of a mask that can interfere with vision.

Children wearing a mask or a head piece must ensure they can see clearly from the front and both sides, and that it doesn’t interfere with breathing.

Never allow your child to carry a sharp or dangerous costume prop, such as a knife or sword.

Trick-or-treating

Children should trick-or-treat in groups and should never trick-or-treat alone.

Accompany your child until you feel comfortable they are old enough to go without adult supervision. Know where your children are trick-or-treating if they are old enough to go unaccompanied.

Remind children to adhere to the same safe road rules when trick-or-treating as they do any other night. Remember these road safety tips: Always walk on the sidewalk. Only cross the street at crosswalks or street corners. Look left and right for oncoming traffic. Make eye contact with the driver before crossing the street. For additional pedestrian safety tips, visit Preventing Pedestrian Related Injuries | Alberta Health Services

Teach your child to trick-or-treat in well-lit areas, and to only visit homes that have their outside lights turned on.

When giving out treats, remember to leave your porch light on.

Pack a flashlight in your child’s trick-or-treat bag.

Remind your child never to go inside a stranger’s home or car.

Check all the goodies before your child digs into their treat bag.

Check ingredient lists on labels to avoid allergens.

Throw out all candy that has a loose, broken or open wrapper.

Throw out homemade candy or baked goods made by people you don’t know.

Wash all fruit and cut it into pieces to check before eating.

Limit sugar

Chocolate and candy are high in sugar. The more times a day children eat it, the greater the risk of tooth decay.

When eating chocolate or candy, do so after mealtime. The extra saliva produced at mealtimes helps provide some protection to teeth.

Brush and floss with extra care and attention after eating chocolate or candy.

Pumpkin carving

Make sure an adult oversees all pumpkin carving activities. Never leave your child unsupervised.

Have an adult light any candles used inside of pumpkins or use battery-operated lights instead. Keep matches and lighters away from children.

Don’t allow children to play near pumpkins with candles burning.

Keep lit pumpkins out of the way of trick-or-treaters and fire hazards, such as bushes or trees.

Supervise pumpkins when lit, and make sure to put out any candles before turning in for the night.

Around the neighborhood: