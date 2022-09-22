Imperial Oil Cold Lake has donated $30,000 to help students continue to get improved mental health resources.

Last week, James Breidenbach, Cold Lake Production Manager from Imperial, presented Mary Anne Penner, Lakeland Catholic Schools Board Chair, with a $30,000 donation for the division’s Mental Health Matters Campaign.

The campaign was launched in 2021 after learning about the pandemic’s impacts on mental health.

“Mental health directly affects a student’s ability to learn and be successful,” said James Breidenbach, Cold Lake Production Manager at Imperial in a Lakeland Catholic press release. “We’re proud to partner with [the] Lakeland Catholic School Division to provide the support and resources to ensure all students can reach their full potential.”

School-based student leadership groups were created with the goal of promoting mental wellness among staff and students as well.

“Lakeland Catholic is grateful to Imperial for their continued support of our campaign. We know the pandemic adversely impacted our students’ mental well-being, and our collaborative work continues. Our students are benefiting from the many ways they are empowered to learn about and promote mental wellness in their daily lives,” LCSD Superintendent Pamela Guilbault said in a press release.