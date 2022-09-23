A total of 430 people attended the Bonnyville RCMP Regimental Ball last week and raised approximately $45,000.00.

The guests included dignitaries, community members, and RCMP members both active and retired from across the province.

The Regimental Ball is hosted every 5 years and is filled with comradery, esprit de corps, and RCMP tradition. The Ball also helps raise funds for the Bonnyville Victim Services Society.

S/Sgt. Sarah Parke says the auction and fundraising portions of the evening were a success.

“I’d like to thank everyone that came out to support our event either by attending, making a donation, or both. The support from our community members was off the charts making the evening all the more special. See you in another 5 years!”