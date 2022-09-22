Meadow Lake RCMP received a report for a vehicle submerged in the Beaver River, off Highway #903 around 6 p.m.

Police say they arrived on the scene and saw an adult male standing on top of the submerged vehicle. The man was transported to a hospital with injuries.

The truck was later removed from the Beaver River and an adult female, a 20-year-old from the Dillon area, was located deceased inside. Officers also located and seized a loaded handgun from the truck.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Collision Reconstruction and Meadow Lake General Investigation Section continued to investigate with the assistance of Meadow Lake RCMP and charged 36-year-old Bryan Janvier of Dillon with the following:

– one count, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, Section 320.13(3), Criminal Code

– one count, operation while impaired, Section 320.14(1)(a), Criminal Code

– one count, operation while impaired over 80 mg causing death, Section 320.14(3), Criminal Code

– one count, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Section 94(2), Criminal Code

– one count, unsafe storage of a firearm, Section 86(2), Criminal Code

– one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, Section 88(2), Criminal Code

– one count, unauthorized possession of a firearm, Section 91(3), Criminal Code

– one count, possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon when knowing possession authorized, Section 92(3)(a), Criminal Code

– one count, possession of a firearm with ammunition without license/registration, Section 95(2), Criminal Code

A warrant has been issued for Bryan Janvier’s arrest. Investigators are actively trying to locate him and ask members of the public to report information on his whereabouts.

Bryan Janvier is described as the following:

approximately 6’1” and 220 lbs

brown hair

brown eyes

He has a tattoo on his cheek and is missing a front tooth

RCMP says he has connections to the Dillon and Cold Lake areas, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone who comes into contact with Bryan Janvier is asked to avoid him and report sightings or information on his whereabouts to your local police service immediately.