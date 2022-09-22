Cold Lake Junior High held a celebration on Wednesday with an assembly for all students and staff to welcome the rebranding and an extensive configuration change at NLPS schools in Cold Lake.

The previously Cold Lake Middle School Hornets officially became the Cold Lake Junior High Cobras this week, and the assembly served as both a start-of-year kickoff and an introduction to the school’s new look.

The gym was full of students branding the new colors as Mrs. Tammy Becotte welcomed everyone to a new school year and introduced Karen Collins, Commissioner of Metis Nation of Alberta, to provide an Elder prayer and message to the students.

“Everyone here is like a beautiful plant, a beautiful flower,” she said. “No single person is the same, and when we’re planted together, we grow strong, beautiful, and make life better for people around us.”

Superintendent Rick Cusson and several members of the Northern Lights Public Schools Board of Trustees attended the assembly, including Roy Ripkens, Debra Lozinski, Ron Young, Mandi Skogen, and Board Chair Karen Packard.

“A lot of you have probably heard people share memories about this building, about when your parents went here, or about when it used to be a high school,” Superintendent Cusson said. “Now this is your chance to make those same memories, to tell future students that you were here when you became Cold Lake Junior High, and that you were here when you became the Cobras.”

“We wish you all the very best this year, and hope that the changes that you see this year inspire you to succeed and to do your best,” said Board Chair Packard.

Northern Lights Public Schools congratulates Cold Lake Junior High on its new name, identity, and hopes all of its new and returning students feel welcome and supported while they make this year an excellent one.