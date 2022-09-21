Cold Lake City Council was presented with the results of the 2022 Municipal Census during a Council Meeting.

The Census found an increase in the population of Cold Lake by four percent from 2021.

Mayor Craig Copeland says the 2022 Municipal Census results confirm the suspicions that Cold Lake is seeing modest growth despite a persistently slow and uncertain economy.

“We remain committed to preparing for the increase in growth we know will come when certainty returns, while repairing critical infrastructure, helping residents access the services they need, and voicing our residents’ concerns at the provincial and federal levels.”

The Census found a total of about 49 percent of residents live in Cold Lake North, 42 percent live in Cold Lake South, and the remaining eight percent remain living in 4 Wing Cold Lake.

The Census found the median age group in the city is around 30-34.

When it comes to employment, the federal government resumed its status as the largest employer in the community with 17 percent of the population employed through them. 14 percent of residents are employed through oil and gas with another 14 percent of residents retired. The next largest sector of employment is wholesale, retail sales, and services at seven percent of residents.