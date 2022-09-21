Updated: Bonnyville RCMP advises that Nathaniel Golden has been located safe after being reported missing.

Bonnyville RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 14-year-old Nathaniel Golden.

The youth was last seen on September 19 at his residence. He did not attend school today and there is a concern for his safety.

Nathaniel is described as:

5’1 and 100 lbs

Brown hair

RCMP are asking anyone who knows of Nathaniel’s whereabouts to please contact the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment at 780-343-7200