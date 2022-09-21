Listen Live

News

By Zachary Ferguson-Frick
(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

Updated: Bonnyville RCMP advises that Nathaniel Golden has been located safe after being reported missing.

 

Bonnyville RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 14-year-old Nathaniel Golden.

The youth was last seen on September 19 at his residence. He did not attend school today and there is a concern for his safety.

Nathaniel is described as:

  • 5’1 and 100 lbs
  • Brown hair
(Photo supplied by Cpl Gina Slaney for Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District)

RCMP are asking anyone who knows of Nathaniel’s whereabouts to please contact the Bonnyville RCMP Detachment at 780-343-7200

