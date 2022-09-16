One Cold Lake man has been arrested in relation to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in the Lakeland.

The Cold Lake RCMP General Investigations Section arrested Derek Valin Drake after executing an arrest within the Town of Bonnyville on September 15th.

Following the arrest, a search was completed on an associated vehicle that resulted in police seizing approximately 160 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking.

Derek Valin Drake has been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Trafficking in a controlled substance

Failure to comply with a Release Order

Driving while suspended

Possession of break-in instruments

Following a judicial hearing, Drake was remanded into custody and will appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on September 21, 2022.