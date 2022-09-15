Pierceland RCMP is requesting assistance from the public in locating 25-year-old Tonio Cantell who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Correctional Services Canada.

Tonio Cantell’s whereabouts are currently unknown and RCMP are looking to gather information on his whereabouts and potential areas for travel.

Cantell has been known to frequent the areas of Cold Lake, Lloydminster, and Bonnyville in Alberta and Loon Lake, Meadow Lake, and Pierceland in Saskatchewan.

Tonio Cantell is described as follows:

6’3” tall

165 lbs, slim build

Short black hair

Normally clean shaven

Numerous tattoos, including roman numerals on his right forearm and very noticeable tattoos on his face and neck

RCMP is urging people to use caution and not approach Tonio Cantell and call the police to report the sighting immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information about Tonio Cantell and his whereabouts to contact the Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or their local police service.