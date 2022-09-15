Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney asks people to please be safe around powerlines.

Bonnyville and many areas in the MD lost power after a tractor-trailer snagged a low-hanging line and pulled down 5 power polls.

Heney asks people to stay clear of any downed power line and asks people to stay inside a vehicle if possible.

“If you are able to move away move away”

Heney asks everyone to treat the downed powerline as if it is energized because you never know which one is active and if it is dangerous.

“Until ATCO arrives and tells people the line has been grounded and de-energized to approaching with extreme caution.”

The Regional Fire Chief says everyone should stay 15 feet away from a downed power line at the bare minimum.