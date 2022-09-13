Charissa Delaire has just been appointed Assistant Principal of J.A. Williams High School for the current school year.

“I am excited to join the team at J.A. Williams High School. For many years I’ve seen the students as they enter our school system, and now I’ll get the chance to see all of their growth as they near graduation,” said Delaire.

Delaire joined NLPS in 2007 and has taught at Vera M. Welsh Elementary School and most recently at Aurora Middle School.

Northern Lights Public Schools Superintendent Rick Cusson says Charissa demonstrates a strong commitment to lifelong learning and instructional leadership

“She excels at building relationships with students and their families, and empowering students to succeed.”